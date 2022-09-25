HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz teases its first virtual show car

The powertrain details of the Mercedes-Benz show car are yet to be disclosed.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Sep 2022, 11:12 AM
The showcar comes with a very roundish appearance. (Image: Instagram/Gorden Wagener)
Mercedes-Benz has teased its first ever all-virtual show car online. The German luxury car brand's Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener has teased the show car on his Instagram. While the German luxury car brand itself has not revealed anything, based on the hashtags Wagener has used in his post, the showcase is likely to debut during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship between September 9 and November 5.

The teaser image shows the car draped in a translucent tarp that provides a glimpse at the vehicle underneath. The car comes with a very roundish appearance from every angle. It sports a rectangular from grille with an illuminated brand emblem at the centre. The headlamps come in the form of vertical LED light strips. Wide fenders reach out far from the body and give the car a very masculine appearance. The car looks like a coupe with its overall appearance.

Interestingly, the show car appears like an exaggerated version of the Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG Concept. However, that one had a lot of curves, and this car comes with a more bulky passenger compartment. This car could be portrayed as a future performance coupe, as the look suggests. It would ride on the AMG.EA vehicle architecture and use axial flux electric motors for propulsion.

Interestingly, automakers around the world have been increasingly using advanced new-age technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality. The new virtual show car from Mercedes-Benz comes as part of that.

The automaker has a history of working with Riot Games, which is an integral part of the online gaming event, where this car is expected to be showcased in complete form. However, it is not clear yet how the Mercedes show car would be incorporated into the game.

