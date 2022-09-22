F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance breaks cover with hybrid powertrain

With a power of 680 hp and 1,020 Nm of torque the Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance can zip from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG has finally taken the covers off the C63 E Performance sedan which has officially ended the V8 era. It is now a Formula 1-inspired hybrid performance car that comes with the world's 'most powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine which comes with an electrically-boosted turbocharger and an electric motor. The new engine combined with hybrid powertrain has increased the combined power of the C63 E Performance to 680 hp with its torque output of 1,020 Nm.

Mercedes-AMG has launched a Saloon and an Estate version of the new C63 E Performance range. It comes with all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+, offers a Drift Mode and several other features that is enough to excite any petrolhead.

"With the C63 S E PERFORMANCE, we are opening a new chapter in the history of our brand. Even 55 years after our company was founded, we at AMG continue to show the boldness and the will to realise the creative, to deliver something special. The new C 63 in particular is a real game changer. With its revolutionary concept, it brings a completely new approach to the segment, which until now has been primarily characterised by the promise purely of performance. I am sure that with this technology, which incorporates a lot of know-how from Formula 1, we will also appeal to a new group of customers", says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

(Also see pics of the new Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance)

According to Mercedes-AMG, the electric motor in normal conditions has a power of 95 PS, while it draws energy from a battery with a capacity of When the car exceeds speed of 140 kmph and the electric motor reaches 13,500 rpm, the gearbox automatically shifts to second gear.

The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Despite its 2,111 kg weight, the C63 E Performance can sprint from a zero to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. Mercedes-AMG is offering customers with the option to raise its electronically limited top speed from 250 kmph to 270 kmph .

The C63 E Performance also comes equipped with four-wheel steering, ceramic brakes, adjustable suspension and the AMG Dynamics driving profile selection system.

