In pics: Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance sheds V8, gets electric power
Mercedes-Benz has officially introduced the all-new 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance sedan. The Formula 1-inspired performance car is the first from the AMG to come without the V8 engine. It now adds electric power for the first time.
Under the hood, the electric hybrid Mercedes-AMG C63 comes with the world's 'most powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine. With the help of its electrically-boosted turbocharger and electric motor, the car can generate a combined output of 680 hp and 1,020 Nm of torque.
The 4.0-litre engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and offers Mercedes' 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The C63 E Performance is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.
The new Mercedes-AMG C63 hybrid comes with AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension with steel springs and offers eight driving modes which have individual power output, steering response, suspension and sound.
Mercedes-AMG C63 is around 10 mm longer in wheelbase than the standard version. It comes with Panamericana grille, wider air intakes, rear diffuser and quad exhausts. The car sits on a set of 19-inch wheels as standard which can be upgraded to 20-inch wheels too.
First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 10:36 AM IST
