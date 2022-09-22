In pics: Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance sheds V8, gets electric power

Under the hood, the electric hybrid Mercedes-AMG C63 comes with the world's 'most powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine. With the help of its electrically-boosted turbocharger and electric motor, the car can generate a combined output of 680 hp and 1,020 Nm of torque.