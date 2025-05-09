HT Auto
Mercedes Benz India To Hike Prices From June 1 By Up To 12.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices from June 1 by up to 12.2 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2025, 14:54 PM
The price hike will range between 90,000 and 12.2 lakh with a part of it applicable from June 1, and the rest from September 1, 2025. Mercedes-Benz India aims to soften the impact on customers with the two-stage price revision.
Mercedes GLC
Mercedes-Benz India will increase prices by up to 1.5 per cent to a maximum of ₹12.2 lakh, albeit in a staggered manner over the next four months
Mercedes GLC
Mercedes-Benz India will increase prices by up to 1.5 per cent to a maximum of ₹12.2 lakh, albeit in a staggered manner over the next four months

Mercedes-Benz has announced it will be increasing prices across its lineup by up to 1.5 per cent. The company will be increasing prices in a two-stage process with the first hike to come into effect from June 1, and the second on September 1, 2025. The two-stage price revision aims to soften the impact on customers and offer a more flexible purchase option. The price hike will range between 90,000 and 12.2 lakh, the company confirmed.

Mercedes-Benz says that it is only passing a marginal portion of the cost increase to customers. The C-Class gets the lowest price hike at 90,000 and will now start from 60.3 lakh. On other hand, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class gets a maximum price hike of 12.2 lakh, and is now priced at 3.60 crore. All prices are ex-showroom. You can check out the modelwise price increment below.

Mercedes-Benz models Price Hike

ModelOld Price (Ex-Showroom)New Price (Ex-Showroom)Difference
Mercedes-Benz C 200 59.4 lakh 60.3 lakh 90,000
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC 76.8 lakh 78.3 lakh 150,000
Mercedes-Benz E 200 79.5 lakh 81.5 lakh 200,000
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line 99 lakh 1.01 crore 250,000
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4MATIC 1.28 crore 1.31 crore 300,000
Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC 1.34 crore 1.37 crore 310,000
Mercedes-Maybach S 680 3.48 crore  3.60 crore 12,20,000

Mercedes said that while it continued to absorb the steep cost hike so far, it was compelled to pass the same on to the market to offset operational expenses and maintain business sustainability. The automaker said the price revision has been triggered by a steep hike in forex rates since January this year. This has severely impacted the cost structure of components and products, especially the fully imported models.

Why have a two-stage price revision?

Explaining the need for a two-stage price revision, Mercedes said the same will help customers to plan their purchases and opt for finance schemes that better suit their requirements. The automaker claims for models like the GLC and GLC SUVs, the EMI difference will be less than 2,000 after the price hike. Under Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, the automaker offers a host of flexible payment options including lower interest rates, reduced EMIs, partial ownership, and more.

First Published Date: 09 May 2025, 14:54 PM IST
