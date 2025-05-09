Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices from June 1 by up to 12.2 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has announced it will be increasing prices across its lineup by up to 1.5 per cent. The company will be increasing prices in a two-stage process with the first hike to come into effect from June 1, and the second on September 1, 2025. The two-stage price revision aims to soften the impact on customers and offer a more flexible purchase option. The price hike will range between ₹90,000 and ₹12.2 lakh, the company confirmed.

Mercedes-Benz says that it is only passing a marginal portion of the cost increase to customers. The C-Class gets the lowest price hike at ₹90,000 and will now start from ₹60.3 lakh. On other hand, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class gets a maximum price hike of ₹12.2 lakh, and is now priced at ₹3.60 crore. All prices are ex-showroom. You can check out the modelwise price increment below.

Mercedes-Benz models Price Hike

Model Old Price (Ex-Showroom) New Price (Ex-Showroom) Difference Mercedes-Benz C 200 ₹ 59.4 lakh ₹ 60.3 lakh ₹ 90,000 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC ₹ 76.8 lakh ₹ 78.3 lakh ₹ 150,000 Mercedes-Benz E 200 ₹ 79.5 lakh ₹ 81.5 lakh ₹ 200,000 Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line ₹ 99 lakh ₹ 1.01 crore ₹ 250,000 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4MATIC ₹ 1.28 crore ₹ 1.31 crore ₹ 300,000 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC ₹ 1.34 crore ₹ 1.37 crore ₹ 310,000 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 ₹ 3.48 crore ₹ 3.60 crore ₹ 12,20,000

Mercedes said that while it continued to absorb the steep cost hike so far, it was compelled to pass the same on to the market to offset operational expenses and maintain business sustainability. The automaker said the price revision has been triggered by a steep hike in forex rates since January this year. This has severely impacted the cost structure of components and products, especially the fully imported models.

Why have a two-stage price revision?

Explaining the need for a two-stage price revision, Mercedes said the same will help customers to plan their purchases and opt for finance schemes that better suit their requirements. The automaker claims for models like the GLC and GLC SUVs, the EMI difference will be less than ₹2,000 after the price hike. Under Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, the automaker offers a host of flexible payment options including lower interest rates, reduced EMIs, partial ownership, and more.

