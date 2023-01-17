Mercedes-Benz CLA facelift with hybrid power teased ahead of imminent debut

German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz is all set to uncover the CLA facelift on January 18, and ahead of that, the automaker took to social media to release a teaser of the car. The revised Mercedes-Benz CLA comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain among various updates, as the teaser image indicates. Considering how the A-Class and B-Class models went through a mild facelift in the recent past, the CLA is unlikely to receive major changes.

In the case of the hatchback and conventionally shaped sedan, the electric motor now delivers 107 hp or seven ponies more than before. The battery can be charged with alternating current at 11 kW or with direct current at 22 kW.

