Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Edition 1 breaks cover, priced exorbitantly high

Mercedes-AMG cars are always special, and when there is a limited edition of one of the AMG branded models, it becomes more memorable. The German luxury car manufacturer has introduced Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Edition 1 at an eye-watering price of 208392.80 euros in Germany, which translates to ₹1,86,19,271.50. With the deliveries slated to commence next month, the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Edition 1 will be available for a limited period.

Dubbed a fully equipped version, the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Edition 1 comes painted in the Manufaktur Alpine Grey Uni colour scheme. The high-performance sedan runs on 21-inch AMG forged wheels with a cross-spoke design. The car gets AMG Exterior Night Package, including dark chrome or high-gloss black accents. Other styling elements of the car include a silver chrome fuel filler cap with the AMG logo, tinted glass and red brake callipers.

The luxury car marquee has said that Edition 1 gets black Nappa leather upholstery inside the cabin with contrasting red stitches that are also there on the sporty steering wheel, which also comes wrapped with Nappa leather. The contrasting black and red themes give the cabin a sporty vibe. The centre console sports an exclusive Edition 1 logo, while an illuminated red AMG logo is on door sills.

Mercedes says that the car gets an indoor car cover featuring breathable outer skin manufactured from a tear-resistant synthetic fabric and gets an anti-static inner lining of woven flannel, so scratches and dust shouldn’t pose a problem.

While developing the car, the automaker has left the powertrain untouched. The car pairs a twin-turbocharged 4.0 litre V8 engine with a rear axle-mounted electrical motor connected to a 13.1 kWh battery pack. The internal combustion power mill can produce up to 603 hp and 900 Nm of torque by itself, while the electric motor boosts total output to 791 hp and 1,430 Nm of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. The car can accelerate 0-96 kmph in just 3.2 seconds at a top speed of 289 kmph. Also, it can run 32 kilometres in an all-electric mode.

