It comes as the brand's mass-market family scooter, priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
The all-new Ather Rizta electric scooter is built on a modified 450 platform
It gets a design that is significantly different from the 450 series models
This EV is available for booking at an amount of ₹999, while deliveries will commence from July 2024
It gets a TVS iQube like front profile featuring a single LED headlight
The large colour TFT touchscreen is another USP of the EV showing a wide range of information and offers control to the rider
The EV features a sleek LED taillamp with integrated LED turn indicators
There is a wide seat that can easily accommodate two adults, while the backrest offers better comfort to pillion rider
The EV sports a large and deep underseat storage space
The scooter gets a host of practical design elements like hook for carrying bags, a wide and spacious footboard among others
Available in 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery packs, it promises up to 125 km range and 0-40 kmph acceleration in 3.7 seconds