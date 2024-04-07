Ather Rizta is the latest electric scooter in Indian market

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 07, 2024

It comes as the brand's mass-market family scooter, priced at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The all-new Ather Rizta electric scooter is built on a modified 450 platform

It gets a design that is significantly different from the 450 series models

This EV is available for booking at an amount of 999, while deliveries will commence from July 2024

 Check product page

It gets a TVS iQube like front profile featuring a single LED headlight

The large colour TFT touchscreen is another USP of the EV showing a wide range of information and offers control to the rider

The EV features a sleek LED taillamp with integrated LED turn indicators

There is a wide seat that can easily accommodate two adults, while the backrest offers better comfort to pillion rider

The EV sports a large and deep underseat storage space

The scooter gets a host of practical design elements like hook for carrying bags, a wide and spacious footboard among others

Available in 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery packs, it promises up to 125 km range and 0-40 kmph acceleration in 3.7 seconds
Check more on Ather Rizta electric scooter
Click Here