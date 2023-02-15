HT Auto
Mercedes unveils W14 2023 Formula 1 challenger as it takes the fight to Red Bull

The Mercedes-AMG F1 team has pulled the wraps off its new W14 race car that will be competing in the 2023 Formula 1 season. After two disappointing seasons for the team, the former world champions are all set to reclaim the throne this year taking the fight to Red Bull with drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell behind the wheel. Toto Wolff will continue as the team principal while former Haas driver Mick Schumacher joins as the reserve driver this season.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2023, 17:32 PM
The Mercedes W14 gets several upgrades over the W13 while moving back to the black colour scheme previously seen on the 2020 and 2021 cars
The Mercedes W14 gets a black livery which stands for the team’s anti-racism message, something it adopted in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, before switching back to silver in 2022. The new black livery also brings functional enhancements helping the team to reduce overall weight with more exposed carbon fibre. The car also gets a bunch of upgrades over the W13 as the silver arrows team aims to make a comeback to its winning ways.

Also Read : Ford announces its return to F1 in 2026 as an engine supplier

The Mercedes-AMG F1 has retained the sidepod concept on the W14 but makes it more noticeable
Speaking at the W14 launch, Toto Wolff said, “Our hopes and expectations are always to be capable of fighting for a World Championship. However, our competitors were very strong last year, and we are playing catch-up. Racing at the front requires resilience, teamwork, and determination. We face up to every challenge, we put the team first, and we will leave no stone unturned in the chase for every millisecond. This year, we are going all in to get back in front."

The upcoming season will not only see the team compete for the drivers’ title but also for the constructors’ championship, which it lost in 2022, ending its eight-season streak of consecutive wins. With new technical regulations in place, both Hamilton and Russell struggled to keep up with the change, which marked a disastrous season for the drivers and the team as a whole.

The Mercedes W14 gets exposed carbon fibre while parts are finished in matte black
Mercedes has also retained the sidepod concept from last season, which has been made more noticeable with revisions around the gulley bodywork on the engine cover. Other upgrades include a significantly lighter chassis, a revised front suspension geometry, reworked cooling systems and refined aerodynamic concepts, based on learnings from last year’s car.

The team ended the 2022 season with a single victory, courtesy of Russell in Brazil as it claimed the third spot in the team standings at the end of the championship. Both Hamilton and Russell got to play around with the W14 post launch during a shakedown session at the Silverstone circuit. The car will be seen again during the pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 23-25. The opening round will take place on the same circuit between March 3-5, 2023.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2023, 17:32 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 F1 F1 2023 Lewis Hamilton George Russell Mick Schumacher Toto Wolff Mercedes F1 Motorsport
