HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ford Announces Its Return To Formula 1 In 2026 As An Engine Supplier

Ford announces its return to Formula 1 in 2026 as an engine supplier

American automotive goliath Ford Motor Company announced its intention to make a comeback in Formula 1 in 2026. The move aligns with the new engine regulations set to be enforced at the time and will mark a second inning for the automaker in the premier class sport. Ford will be returning as an engine supplier to Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2023, 10:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
(L-R) F1 Drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez with Ford CEO Jim Farley, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner and driver Daniel Ricciardo at the announcement
(L-R) F1 Drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez with Ford CEO Jim Farley, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner and driver Daniel Ricciardo at the announcement
(L-R) F1 Drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez with Ford CEO Jim Farley, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner and driver Daniel Ricciardo at the announcement
(L-R) F1 Drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez with Ford CEO Jim Farley, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner and driver Daniel Ricciardo at the announcement

Ford’s participation in F1 goes all the way back to the 1960s when the Double Four Valve (DFV) engine was in play. The engine was built in partnership with the UK-based engineering company Cosworth. The duo went on to claim 155 wins out of 262 races between 1967 and 1985. Ford and Cosworth-built engines powered Graham Hill and Lotus in 1968, as well as Michael Schumacher and Benetton as recently as 1994. The company would go on to be a part of 10 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ championships, which statistically makes them the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1’s history.

Also Read : Is Ford entering F1? Expanding fan base in home country fuelling ambitions

Ford partnered with British engineering company Cosworth to build engines for F1
Ford partnered with British engineering company Cosworth to build engines for F1
Ford partnered with British engineering company Cosworth to build engines for F1
Ford partnered with British engineering company Cosworth to build engines for F1

Ford last raced in F1 in 2004 with Cosworth-branded engines supplied to Jaguar. This team would go on to become Red Bull in 2005. The automaker now comes a full circle as it teams up once again with the same team on the grid.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Ford now makes a comeback to the sport after a hiatus of 20 years. The new engine regulations not only promise a level playing field but also more room for improvement and innovation. The new engine rules require more electrical power up to 350 kW (469 bhp) and the use of 100 per cent sustainable fuels, which is a big shift for the sport as it aims to achieve higher sustainability.

Speaking on Ford’s announcement, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO - F1, said, “The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1. Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world. Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1. We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing around F1’s iconic circuits from 2026."

Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company, said, “This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather [Henry Ford] won a race that helped launch our company. Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages."

Ford last participated in F1 in 2004, with the automaker returning to the pinnacle of motorsport after a 20-year hiatus
Ford last participated in F1 in 2004, with the automaker returning to the pinnacle of motorsport after a 20-year hiatus
Ford last participated in F1 in 2004, with the automaker returning to the pinnacle of motorsport after a 20-year hiatus
Ford last participated in F1 in 2004, with the automaker returning to the pinnacle of motorsport after a 20-year hiatus

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added, “There are few manufacturers who have such a celebrated motorsport history as Ford, so to see them coming back to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is excellent news. It further underlines the success of the 2026 Power Unit Regulations that have at their heart a commitment to both sustainability and spectacle, and of course having more interest from the United States is important for the continued growth of the world’s top motorsport category."

Apart from Ford, Audi too will be joining F1 in 2026 with the German auto giant acquiring a minority stake in the Sauber F1 team. Honda, which was Red Bull’s previous engine supplier, has shown interest in becoming an engine supplier in 2026.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2023, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Formula 1 Motorsport F1 2026
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 263 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid prices hiked by ₹50,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid prices hiked by 50,000
Ford announces its return to Formula 1 in 2026 as an engine supplier
Ford announces its return to Formula 1 in 2026 as an engine supplier
Volvo to launch at least 6 EVs by 2026. Will these come to India?
Volvo to launch at least 6 EVs by 2026. Will these come to India?
Audi Q3 Sportback teased for India ahead of launch
Audi Q3 Sportback teased for India ahead of launch
This Mercedes ambulance from 1937 came sans blue light, siren
This Mercedes ambulance from 1937 came sans blue light, siren

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city