Is Ford entering F1? Expanding fan base in home country fuelling ambitions

Ford is reportedly warming up to the idea of entering the competitive world of Formula One or F1 racing. While it was previously reported that Ford was interested in a sponsorship deal with F1 team Red Bull, more recent updates suggest that the Americans are open to a wide array of options.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2023, 09:44 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Ford is learnt to be looking at a number of options through which it can stamp its presence in the world of F1 racing. The evolution of F1 racing - use of synthetic fuels and increasing number of fans that follow the sport - are also believed to be enticing factors.

Mark Rushbrook, Head of Ford Performance, has shed some light on the interest areas. Speaking to Motorsport, he explained that while there are a lot of speculation regarding Ford's possible entry into F1 one way or another, Ford itself is only studying the situation at present. “Formula 1 is certainly strong and growing, both in the United States and globally," he was quoted as saying. "As a company we go racing for innovation, tech transfer, the learning opportunity, but also for marketing reasons as well. It’s shifted for sure, and it definitely requires consideration."

But Rushbrook stopped short of confirming if Ford could indeed enter F1 racing from 2026 onwards. “We don’t comment on speculation, but it’s the same with all these series that are out there. It’s our responsibility to study them and understand them, and then make decisions on whether it makes sense or doesn’t make sense," he said.

Ford is not the only brand that may be looking for a way into F1. Others like Audi and Cadillac too have expressed interest. Ford and GM - owners of the Cadillac brand - are American rivals and an entry for one may mean pressure to enter for another.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2023, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Ford F1 Formula One Red Bull
