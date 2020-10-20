Mercedes to localize performance cars, AMG GLC 43 Coupe to be 'Made in India'

In a big show of intent to place India high on its list of priorities, Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday announced it is all set to become the first manufacturer to localize production of performance cars in India and the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will be the first 'Made in India' AMG product to roll out of its assembly line.

AMG is Mercedes-Benz’s performance sub-brand having a wide portfolio of performance limousines, performance SUVs, SUV Coupés, and sports car in its wide portfolio in India.

AMG performance cars will now join the ranks of 10 CKD (Completely Knocked Down) models across segments that Mercedes already rolls out from its production facility in Chakan, near Pune. The current AMG portfolio comprises of the 43, 53, 63, and GT series of high performance vehicles across different body shapes. These have thus far been brought in through the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route.

Recognizing the scope for growth in demand for performance cars, the decision to localize AMG may benefit both Mercedes as well as potential buyers, primarily because localized production will bring down ex showroom costs.

Mercedes is sure that the move will bear result in a market that is evolving and has a demand for performance vehicles. "The decision to locally produce AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz’s clear roadmap for the Indian market and our long-term commitment to our Indian customers," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director an CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. "We want AMG to be more accessible to the potential customers and play a bigger role in our overall portfolio we offer in India. This decision is an important milestone towards strengthening our AMG ambitions in India further."

Schwenk further elaborated that the decision to have AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe as the first to roll out of the Chakan facility was an obvious choice of sorts. "The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is an important model in our portfolio having the distinction of being one of the highest selling AMG models in India," he said. "It will drive in value and aspiration for our customers and help the dynamic SUV Coupé retain its top preference among the discerning AMG customers."