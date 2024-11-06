Mercedes C 63 AMG S E-Performance: Drifting to India on Nov 12. Check details

The Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG S E Performance is slated to launch in the Indian markets on 12 November 2024. In the international markets, it gets two trims including a Standard and a Pinnacle trim variant. It takes a different approach to the performance sedan segment taking the power and dynamics of an AMG engine and combining it with an electric motor.

1 Engine The most important highlight of the C 63 AMG S E Performance is the hybrid engine which combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, paired with a permanently-excited synchronous electric motor. This combination accelerates the car from 0-93 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, an impressive feat in its class. This engine has been developed at the Mercedes-AMG’s facility in Affalterbach. It features the AMG M139l unit which has been hand-built under the ‘One Man, One Engine’ principle. It also includes an electric exhaust gas turbocharger powered by a 400-volt electrical system for a quicker throttle response across all rpm ranges.

2 Battery and motor technology The electric motor is mounted at the rear axle and gets a two-speed gearbox. Featuring a limited-slip differential, the motor makes 198 bhp creating a compact and efficient Electric Drive Unit (EDU). The battery employed is a 400-volt AMG high-performance unit which gives 6.1 kWh of energy. This battery is capable of putting out energy enough to make close to 93 bhp continuously and 198 peak bhp for up to ten seconds. A specialised cooling system maintains the battery’s temperature, enhancing efficiency and allowing for optimal energy regeneration.

3 AMG Ride Control This new model comes with AMG Ride Control, which is an adaptive suspension technology that adjusts damping based on driving modes and road conditions. This helps in balancing comfort with responsive handling. There are three damping modes offered under this including Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Apart from the suspension the car also gets rear-axle steering with speed-sensitive steering that adapts to the cornering requirements and depending on the dynamic mode selected.

5 Exterior The front end is 2 inches longer than the preceding model. Widened front fenders and an extended wheelbase are also a part of the upgrades. The hood features a central narrow air outlet that flows into two power domes.

