Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: The souped-up C-Class!

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance has debuted in India at ₹1.95 crore
It gets a wider body and AMG specific additions to make the car look more muscular and perform better too
The rear gets a lip spoiler and special C63 S badging. Front fenders display special E Performance badges
There are new squared exhaust tips and new air vents on the bumpers, the hood and fenders. There is also a diffuser at the rear
The alloy wheels are 20 inches in size and have an AMG-specific design. The rear wheels can turn 2.5 degrees while driving to help improve the handling of this car
The steering is an AMG Performance wheel and it gets carbon fibre and Nappa leather treatment
The engine is a 2-litre, inline 4 with an electric exhaust gas turbo hybrid setup. Combined the electric motor and engine make 671 bhp and 1019 Nm of torque
The MBUX system features dual 12.3-inch displays with a head-up display for the driver
The car offers 15 speakers tuned by Burmester putting out a total of 710 watts for a rich audio experience