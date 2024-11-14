Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: The souped-up C-Class!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 14, 2024

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance has debuted in India at 1.95 crore

It gets a wider body and AMG specific additions to make the car look more muscular and perform better too

The rear gets a lip spoiler and special C63 S badging. Front fenders display special E Performance badges

There are new squared exhaust tips and new air vents on the bumpers, the hood and fenders. There is also a diffuser at the rear 

 Check product page

The alloy wheels are 20 inches in size and have an AMG-specific design. The rear wheels can turn 2.5 degrees while driving to help improve the handling of this car

 The steering is an AMG Performance wheel and it gets carbon fibre and Nappa leather treatment

The engine is a 2-litre, inline 4 with an electric exhaust gas turbo hybrid setup. Combined the electric motor and engine make 671 bhp and 1019 Nm of torque 

The MBUX system features dual 12.3-inch displays with a head-up display for the driver

The car offers 15 speakers tuned by Burmester putting out a total of 710 watts for a rich audio experience 
To read in-depth about the AMG C 63 S E Performance, visit
Click Here