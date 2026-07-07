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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets Price Cut Of Up To 38,900 On Select Variants

Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets price cut of up to 38,900 on select variants

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 07 Jul 2026, 15:48 pm
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Maruti Suzuki has reduced prices of four Victoris mild-hybrid SUV variants by 39,000 after crossing one lakh sales. CNG and strong-hybrid variants remain unchanged, strengthening the SUV's value proposition

Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets price cut of up to ₹38,900 on select variants
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
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Maruti Suzuki has recently hiked the prices of some variants of the Victoris SUV with discounts going up to 38,900. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has maintained a strong momentum throughout 2026, with monthly sales consistently selling 10,000 units. The company aims to further strengthen the SUV's value proposition in the SUV segment with this price cut.

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Additionally, the price revision comes on the back of the SUV crossing the 1 lakh unit sales milestone in June this year. The feat has been completed in just eight months, which is faster than the Grand Vitara.

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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Mild-Hybrid Select Variants Become Affordable

The latest price revision is limited to four mild-hybrid petrol variants: ZXi (O) MT, ZXi (O) AT, ZXi+ (O) MT and ZXi+ (O) AT. Each of these variants has received a price reduction of 39,000. Following the revision, the ZXi (O) MT is now priced at 13.69 lakh, down from 14.08 lakh, while the ZXi (O) AT now costs 15.25 lakh instead of its earlier price of 15.64 lakh. Similarly, the ZXi+ (O) MT is now available at 15.43 lakh, compared to its previous price of 15.82 lakh, whereas the ZXi+ (O) AT has been reduced from 17.77 lakh to 17.38 lakh.

Prices of all other naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol variants remain unchanged. The entry-level LXi MT continues to be priced at 10.50 lakh, followed by the VXi MT at 11.80 lakh and the VXi AT at 13.36 lakh. The ZXi MT retains its price of 13.57 lakh, while the ZXi AT continues to retail at 15.13 lakh. Higher up the range, the ZXi+ MT remains priced at 15.24 lakh, the ZXi+ AT at 17.19 lakh, the all-wheel-drive ZXi+ AT AWD at 18.64 lakh, and the range-topping ZXi+ (O) AT AWD continues to cost 19.22 lakh.

The affected '(O)' variants distinguish themselves from their standard counterparts primarily by offering a panoramic sunroof. Apart from the reduction in prices, Maruti Suzuki has not made any changes to the equipment list, features or variant lineup.

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No Price Hike for CNG variants

Maruti Suzuki has retained the prices of all Victoris CNG variants. The entry-level LXi CNG MT continues to be priced at 11.50 lakh, while the VXi CNG MT remains available at 12.80 lakh. The top-spec ZXi CNG MT also continues to retail at 14.57 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG lineup continues to be offered without any revisions, in the price range of 11.50 lakh to 14.57 lakh.

Strong-Hybrid Variant Prices Unchanged

The strong-hybrid variants of the Victoris have also not received any price revisions. The VXi eCVT continues to be priced at 16.38 lakh, followed by the ZXi eCVT at 17.80 lakh. The ZXi (O) eCVT retains its price of 18.39 lakh, while the ZXi+ eCVT continues to retail at 19.47 lakh. The range-topping ZXi+ (O) eCVT remains priced at 19.99 lakh.

Overall, the Victoris strong-hybrid range continues to be available between 16.38 lakh and 19.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2026, 15:48 pm IST
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