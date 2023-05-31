Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Honda Elevate SUV and more: Top launches, unveils in June

June promises to be yet another exciting month in the Indian car market with a slew of launches and unveils lined up by manufacturers across body segments and price brackets. The Indian auto industry has been going from strength to strength in the post-lockdown phase and a large part of the credit is directed towards new products entering the fray. As such, June could give an additional booster shot to prospects.

SUVs are the strong flavour among most buyers in the Indian car market and manufacturers are only too keen to oblige. So while the bread and butter of the passenger vehicle industry still are the small and hatchback models, SUVs are fast becoming the proverbial cherry on the cake. Little wonder that June is all set to see a number of SUVs either being launched or being unveiled.

Here is taking a look at the top car launches and unveils scheduled for India in June:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Jimny is arguably the most-awaited car model in the country. India is the first market anywhere in the world to get the five-door version of Jimny although the model itself traces its roots back to around five decades. The promises made are big and consequently, the expectations are sky high.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki reportedly plans to officially launch Jimny SUV in the market on June 7 and could go very aggressive with the pricing structure in order to punch back against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter is looking at bolstering sales prospects for the Koreans in India.

Hyundai Exter is yet another SUV from the Koreans but one that is looking at making a deep impact at the starting end of the product spectrum. The entry-level SUV will sit below the Venue and will lock horns against Tata Punch.

Hyundai has underlined that Exter will be packed to the brim with features while also be quite capable in a wide variety of conditions. The company has been releasing teaser images of Exter regularly and will officially launch the vehicle on June 10.

Honda Elevate

The upcoming Honda Elevate SUV has recently been spotted testing in Japan ahead of the global debut on June 6. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@Soraemon11M)

Honda Cars India is finally appearing serious about having a solid say in the lucrative mid-size SUV space. Not that it has not had SUVs in its portfolio but the while the likes of Mobilio and BR-V were more MPV, the CR-V was playing in the premium segment. All three models were axed at different times.

But all eyes are now peeled for the Honda Elevate which will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Japanese manufacturer is expected to equip the SUV with its own version of ADAS, called Honda SENSING while styling too would be in firm focus. The Honda Elevate will be unveiled on June 6.

Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster

Trust Mercedes to go down a path that has not been frequently taken. Just as the mass-market players continue to bet big on SUVs, Mercedes has been pushing

With a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine at its core, the Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster puts out 469 hp and offers over 700 Nm of torque.

its way forward in 2023 with high-end vehicles. Next up is the Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster that will be launched on June 22.

