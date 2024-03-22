Honda takes 'Made-in-India' Elevate SUV to its home bastion of Japan

Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate in Japan which is their home market. The company will sell the Elevate under the ‘WR-V’ nameplate. In fact, the model that will go on sale in Japan is being made in India and will be exported to Japan from India. This is the first time in Honda Cars India's business that a car is being exported from India to Japan.

In the Indian market, the Elevate is being sold only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit. It produces 119 bhp of max power at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission with 7-steps.

The Elevate made its global debut with India as the first market to launch the model in September last year and the brand has sold over 30,000 units in the past 6 months. HCIL has been exporting models in its line-up to left-hand drive markets in Turkey, Mexico and the Middle East and right-hand drive markets in Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa and SADC countries. The export of Honda Elevate to Japan is the newest addition to the export business from India.

Honda unveiled the Elevate as WR-V in December 2023 in Japan and it received an exciting response from the country. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Launch of the 'Made-in-India' Elevate as WR-V in Japan is a proud moment for all of us. This reaffirms our manufacturing potential and growing importance of Honda Cars India in Honda’s global business strategies. The All-New Honda Elevate has been very well appreciated in the Indian market becoming our key pillar of business. We are confident that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with best quality and craftsmanship."

