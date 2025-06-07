Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: 5 reasons why the SUV is so popular in India

The Maruti Grand Vitara brings a compelling mix of efficiency, AWD capability, tech features, and affordability, making it a top pick in the mid-size SUV space. Its strong hybrid variant sets a new benchmark for fuel economy, while recent updates keep it in tune with customer expectations. No wonder it has surpassed 3 lakh units in under three years, a figure that reflects its strong appeal across Indian markets. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recently crossed the 3 lakh sales milestone in just 32 months, a remarkable feat in India’s highly competitive SUV segment. This mid-size SUV, which shares its platform and powertrains with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, has quickly built a strong reputation. Leading the charge is its strong hybrid technology, backed by unique drivetrain options and a wide range of features. Here's a detailed look at five key reasons why the Grand Vitara continues to thrive:

1 Hybrid powertrain and fuel-efficiency A major reason behind the Grand Vitara’s success is its 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, developed by Toyota and branded as the Intelligent Electric Hybrid system. This powertrain combines a 1,490cc three-cylinder Atkinson cycle M15A petrol engine producing 90 bhp and 122 Nm, with an electric motor delivering 79 bhp and 141 Nm. The combined system output is 1090 bhp, paired with an e-CVT gearbox. What makes this system highly efficient is its ability to run solely on electric power at low speeds, especially in stop-and-go traffic. The self-charging lithium-ion battery is recharged via regenerative braking and the petrol engine when required, meaning there's no need to plug it in. The result is an impressive ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 kmpl, making it the most fuel-efficient SUV in its segment. For buyers on a budget, Maruti also offers a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine producing 101.5 bhp and 137 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or AllGrip AWD (manual only). This engine has been made E20 ethanol-blend compliant, aligning with India’s shift towards greener fuels.

2 AWD With automatic While several mid-size SUVs offer multiple drive modes or traction control settings, the Grand Vitara and its cousin, the Hyryder, are the only ones to offer true all-wheel drive (AWD) in this price bracket. Maruti calls it the AllGrip Select AWD system, which is available exclusively with the mild-hybrid MT variant. However, Maruti Suzuki has gone a step ahead by offering automatic transmission convenience on other variants, even though the AWD is manual-only. This gives the Grand Vitara a unique edge, it’s the only SUV in its segment that offers AWD capability along with hybrid power and automatic gearbox options across the lineup.

3 Updated with modern tech Maruti Suzuki recently introduced new feature updates across variants. The Grand Vitara now comes standard with six airbags and offers a range of modern amenities like an 8-way powered driver’s seat, electronic parking brake (in 6AT versions), rear door sunshades, auto air purifier with PM 2.5 display, and new LED cabin lighting. Even the Zeta and Alpha variants now get the popular sunroof option, further increasing its appeal. These updates make the SUV more competitive and better equipped than several of its rivals.

5 Modern design With its muscular stance, LED lighting setup, and new precision-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, the Grand Vitara has a distinct road presence. It doesn’t just look tough; the SUV also offers an upmarket interior with dual-tone upholstery, soft-touch materials, and a large infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Maruti’s focus on design has made the Grand Vitara attractive to young, urban buyers who seek both performance and style in a family car.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: