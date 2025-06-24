Suzuki Fronx with Level 2 ADAS debuts in Indonesia. Is India next?

The M aruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, which is based on the Baleno premium hatchback and sold through Maruti Suzuki 's Nexa premium retail network after its launch in India in April 2023, has now made its way to the Indonesian market. While the Indonesian market-spec Fronx looks identical to the Indian market-spec model, in terms of design, there are some significant differences that set the two apart.

The differences are in terms of features, engine choices and equipment levels. Besides that, another key fact is that this is the first time Fronx is being manufactured outside India. One of the key features on board the Indonesian market-spec Suzuki Fronx is that it comes equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, which has fuelled speculation that the Indian market-spec model too could receive the same technology in the coming months. However, Maruti Suzuki has not said anything officially.

The made-in-India Fronx is currently sold in more than 70 countries globally, including on the continents such as Africa, Latin America. The Fronx was recently tested by Japan NCAP, where it scored a four-star safety rating. It received an overall 163.75 points out of a total of 193.8 points in the Japan NCAP crash test. The Fronx scored 79.42 points out of 85.8 points in the preventive safety performance test, while in the collision safety performance test, it scored 76.33 points out of 100 points.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India is sold at a starting price of ₹7.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a quick look at the key differences between the India-spec and Indonesia-spec Fronx.

Indonesia-spec Suzuki Fronx gets new colours

The Indonesia-spec Suzuki Fronx is available in five different exterior colour choices compared to seven shades available for the India-spec model. The Indonesian market-spec model gets colours like Pearl Snow White, Cool Black, Savannah Ivory, Ice Grayish Blue and Metallic Magma Gray. On the other hand, the India-spec model gets Arctic White, Nexa Blue (celestial), Earthen Brown, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, and Bluish Black.

Indonesian Fronx gets Level 2 ADAS suite

The Suzuki Fronx in the Indonesian market gets a Level 2 ADAS suite, which ramps up the safety quotient of the crossover significantly, compared to the Indian Fronx. The ADAS suite onboard the Fronx gets features such as lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Besides that, the Indonesia-spec Fronx gets six airbags as a standard feature, compared to two as standard in the Indian Fronx.

Indonesian Fronx gets bigger petrol engines

The Indonesian-market-spec Suzuki Fronx is significantly distinctive on the powertrain front compared to the Indian model. It gets two different 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines, compared to the 1.2-litre petrol motor available in the India-spec model. The 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine is available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed automatic unit. This engine churns out 102 bhp peak power and 138 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the other petrol motor is a 1.5-litre K15C unit that generates 98 bhp peak power and 135 Nm torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and six-speed automatic transmission options.

In India, the Fronx gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor. There is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain on offer with the same engine. Also, there is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor on offer as well. Transmission choices for the India-spec Fronx are a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT, and a six-speed automatic unit.

