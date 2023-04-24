Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Variant-wise pricing compared

Maruti Suzuki Fronx was officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Fronx is the latest SUV to join the Maruti Suzuki lineup as the company digs in its heels to lead the SUV segment in the country. Fronx has a long list of rivals but it will also have to compete against the Maruti Brezza which is similarly priced.

There is a rivalry brewing within the Maruti Suzuki camp with Brezza and Fronx vying for your attention.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was updated in 2022 and has been selling in hot numbers. Both Brezza and Fronx are sub-four-meter SUVs and while Fronx has a crossover-ish profile and with muscular hues, the Brezza is sculpted in a more authentic SUV flavour. But the differences between the two do not just end there. While Fronx comes with two engine options and is the only Maruti Suzuki vehicle thus far to get a 1.0-litre Turbo BoosterJet engine, the motor under the Brezza's hood is a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol unit. There are two automatic and one manual transmission option on the Fronx while there is one automatic and one manual transmission option on the Brezza.

While both vehicles pack in a whole lot of features, there are some key differences in the list. Fronx gets a Head-Up display unit which the Brezza doesn't have. But Brezza packs a sunroof which Fronx does not have. Both models though get a nine-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charging, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and support for Suzuki Telematics.

But most features are restricted to the top-end variants of both models. For the budget conscious buyer, the Fronx starts at a lower price point of 7.46 lakh for the Sigma MT variant of the 1.2-litre engine version. Brezza LXi with MT starts at 8.30 lakh. The most-expensive Brezza is priced at 14.15 lakh while the fully-loaded Fronx with the turbo engine is at 13.13 lakh.

Check out the complete price comparison between Fronx and Brezza:

Maruti Fronx vs Maruti Brezza - Price comparisonFronx 1.2 variantPriceFronx 1.0 Turbo variantPriceBrezza variantPrice
       
 Sigma 5MT 7.56 lakhDelta+ 5MT 9.72 lakhLXi 8.29 lakh
 Delta 5MT 8.32 lakhZeta 5MT 10.55 lakhVXi 9.64 lakh
 Delta AGS 8.87 lakhZeta 6AT 12.05 lakhZXi 11.04 lakh
 Delta+ 5MT 8.72 lakhAlpha 5MT 11.47 lakhVXi AT 11.14 lakh
 Delta+ AGS 9.72 lakhAlpha 6AT 12.97 lakhZXi DT  11.21 lakh
   Alpha DT MT 11.63 lakhZXI Plus 12.48 lakh
   Alpha DT AT 13.13 lakhZXI Plus DT 12.64 lakh
     ZXi AT DT 12.71 lakh
     ZXi Plus AT 13.98 lakh
     ZXi Plus AT DT 14.14 lakh
      ex-showroom prices

The Fronx is being offered under the Nexa retail chain and is positioned as a premium offering from the company. Its turbo engine is likely to make it a compelling option and very aggressive pricing vis-a-vis Brezza could sway potential buyers away from the champion Maruti SUV to the new Maruti SUV on the block.

