Brezza, Fronx SUVs continue to power Maruti sales in January

Maruti Suzuki continues to be the largest utility vehicle manufacturer in India by nearly doubling its sales since January 2023. Last month, the carmaker sold more than 62,000 utility vehicles, including SUVs like Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara and Jimny. The sale of these vehicles, which also include MPVs like Ertiga, XL6 and Invicto, is slightly less than the smaller cars - a segment which once formed the auto industry's backbone with Maruti ruling over the others. Overall, the carmaker sold more than 1.75 lakh vehicles in January with a growth of around five per cent compared to the same month last year.

In January, Maruti Suzuki sold 62,038 units of utility vehicles across India. This is far higher than 35,353 units it sold in January last year. Since then, Maruti Suzuki added three more utility vehicles in its fleet which include the likes of Fronx, Jimny and Invicto. Brezza remains the best-selling SUV from Maruti Suzuki while Ertiga is India's best-selling MPV.

On Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki recorded bigger-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit. thanks to the popularity of its SUVs. Maruti crossed five-lakh sales landmark in the last three months with the help of its SUVs as it boosted overall volumes by 7.6 per cent.

Compared to the rise of Maruti's utility vehicles, the small and compact car segment have not seen growth in recent times. The two segments, which includes Maruti Suzuki's best-selling models like Baleno, Swift, WagonR and Alto, contributed 92,382 units to the carmaker's overall sales. Despite the decline in sales, the segment remains Maruti's dominant area.

Among other cars, Maruti Suzuki sold only 383 units of the Ciaz sedan while the Eeco contributed 12,019 units. In the commercial segment, Maruti sold 3,412 units. Exports have also grown for Maruti Suzuki with 23,921 units despatched last month compared to 17,393 units during the same month last year.

