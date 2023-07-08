Check out colour options of Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Brezza is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market
It is sold in 10 colour options. Check them out
One of the most popular colour option is the Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof
This is Brave Khaki colour scheme
This is Exuberant Blue color scheme. It looks quite appealing.
For black lovers, there is Pearl Midnight Black
For people who like subdued colours, there is Magna Grey.
The white colour scheme is also quite popular in India. Maruti offers the Pearl White colour scheme
The Brave Khaki colour scheme is also offered in a dual-tone finish that gets a white roof.
There is also a monotone version of the Sizzling Red colour scheme.
People who do not want to attract a lot of attention can get the Splended Silver colour.
The Splendid Silver also gets a dual-tone roof with Midnight Black colour