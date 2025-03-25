Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tour S: Key differences explained

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki recently launched its popular commercial vehicle, the Tour S. Based on the fourth gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Tour S has been launched at ₹6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Maruti previously said that the new-generation Dzire would be sold only to private buyers but the automaker has revised its strategy it seems. Here’s how the new Tour S differs from the 2024 Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi vs Tour S: Design

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S retains the same design as the 2024 Dzire. Based on the base LXi variant of the Dzire, the new Tour S gets a black grille up front along with black door handles and 14 inch steel rims on the side. Interestingly, it also gets a shark fin antennae along with black strip on the boot lid. In terms of colours, the Tour S is available in three paint shade options - Arctic White, Splendid Silver and Bluish Black. In contrast, the Dzire LXi is available across six colour options including Nutmeg brown, Alluring blue and Gallant red, on top of the colours available with the Tour S.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi vs Tour S: Features

In terms of cabin, both the Tour S and the Dzire LXi get the exact same layout. In terms of features, both the models get a rear defogger and power windows in both front and rear. It further gets projector headlamps, LED taillights, an LED high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna and a boot lip spoiler. Meanwhile it gets 14-inch steel wheels. Other notable highlights of the cabin include black and beige theme with a monotone multi-information display (MID), adjustable front headrests and tilt-adjustable steering.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi vs Tour S: Specs

The 2024 Dzire and the Tour S uses the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that made its debut earlier in the Maruti Suzuki Swift. In the Dzire, the engine produces 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The Dzire LXi and the Tour S are only available with a five speed manual transmission option. Meanwhile, there is also an option for a CNG powertrain based on the same engine on the Tour S. The CNG versions of both the models put out 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 26.06 kmpl on petrol and 34.30 km/kg on CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi vs Tour S: Price

The prices for the base Dzire LXi start at ₹6.84 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the Tour S is priced from ₹6.79 lakh for the petrol version, going up to ₹7.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG option.

