Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Honda Amaze: Sedan space in India got a boost in 2024

The Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed a plethora of car launches in 2024, which was majorly dominated by SUVs and crossovers owing to the rising demand and popularity for these vehicles. While small and compact car segments have witnessed some major launches in 2024, the sedan space too seen some significant model introductions.

The launches in the sedan segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market were not only limited to the mass-market category as the luxury carmakers too launched some interesting sedans in the country.

As we look back to the car launches in 2024, here is a quick look at five of the sedans that were launched this year and made major headlines.