Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 19, 2024: Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at 1.45 crore, gets added features and more. Check details

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 19, 2024:
Latest news on December 19, 2024: The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport gets a starting price of ₹1.45 crore, ex-showroom
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
19 Dec 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at ₹1.45 crore, gets added features and more. Check details
- The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport is offered in two engine options - the 3.0-litre petrol Dynamic SE with 394 bhp and 550 Nm and the 3.0-litre diesel Dynamic SE with 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.
19 Dec 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: PM Narendra Modi will grace the event and cut the inaugural ribbon on Jan 17
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Mobility Expo which will be held from January 17-22 in 2025.
19 Dec 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Stunning: Union Minister Piyush Goyal's take on Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 EVs after Nitin Gadkari's praise
- Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are the two latest electric vehicles launched by the carmaker. Both EVs will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January.
