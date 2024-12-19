HT Auto
Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today December 19, 2024: Made In India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At 1.45 Crore, Gets Added Features And More. Check Details
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 19, 2024: Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at 1.45 crore, gets added features and more. Check details

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2024, 15:12 PM
Mahindra BE 6 Piyush Goyal
Latest news on December 19, 2024: The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport gets a starting price of ₹1.45 crore, ex-showroom
Mahindra BE 6 Piyush Goyal
Latest news on December 19, 2024: The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport gets a starting price of ₹1.45 crore, ex-showroom

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
19 Dec 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at ₹1.45 crore, gets added features and more. Check details

  • The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport is offered in two engine options - the 3.0-litre petrol Dynamic SE with 394 bhp and 550 Nm and the 3.0-litre diesel Dynamic SE with 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.
Read the full story here

19 Dec 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: PM Narendra Modi will grace the event and cut the inaugural ribbon on Jan 17

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Mobility Expo which will be held from January 17-22 in 2025.
Read the full story here

19 Dec 2024, 03:01 PM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Stunning: Union Minister Piyush Goyal's take on Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 EVs after Nitin Gadkari's praise

 

  • Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are the two latest electric vehicles launched by the carmaker. Both EVs will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January.

Read the full story here

 

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2024, 15:01 PM IST

