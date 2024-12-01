Maruti Suzuki Brezza not fitting the bill? Here are 5 alternatives to choose from

Launched in 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has remained a popular choice in the sub-four metre SUV segment. It is one of the best-selling SUVs that the Indian carmaker has to offer from its already-extensive lineup.

As the Brezza got updated over time, however, so did its competitors. This past dominance is now matched with equal competition from formidable rivals within the segment. The compact SUV segment is currently one of the most diverse with a cornucopia of products that are available for purchase in the Indian market. The segment comprises a broad list of OEMs who offer a wide catalogue of SUVs, each with their own distinctive features and traits. Here is a list of five such SUVs that serve as great alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza