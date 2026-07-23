⁠Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift to launch tomorrow: 5 Key changes to see

Maruti Suzuki 's highly anticipated model, the Brezza facelift , has started arriving at dealerships across India ahead of its official launch, slated for July 24. The highly popular SUV, which gave Maruti Suzuki a strong place in the country's thriving utility vehicle market, is receiving much-needed updates. The refreshed Maruti Suzuki Brezza aims to strengthen the automaker's position in the fiercely competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment in the country, where it has intense rivalry with other models from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia and Skoda.

As Maruti Suzuki has started dispatching the new Brezza to the dealerships ahead of the price announcement, the SUV has been spotted undisguised at the stockyards, giving us a close view of the changes it incorporates.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top 5 changes the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Design

While the new Brezza retains its recognisable boxy proportions and the basic silhouette, the facelifted version introduces several cosmetic revisions to give the popular SUV a more premium appearance. It sports a revised front grille with a sharper design and a gold-finish trim connecting the LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper with triangular fog lamp housings and a faux skid plate. The SUV sports a new dual-tone design for the alloy wheels, but that is likely to be reserved for the higher variants. Also, there will be silver door cladding. In a nutshell, it gets refreshed styling elements for a more modern road presence. The overall design evolution of the Brezza remains conservative, helping retain its strong identity while making it look more contemporary at the same time.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Interior

The dealership images primarily revealed the exterior, but the updated Brezza will come with several enhancements inside the cabin as well. It will receive a larger 10.1 touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, replacing the outgoing model's 9.0-inch display. The dashboard as well as seat and upholstery materials will get improved materials. Other features will include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with strips running along the door pads, and an air purifier. The climate control panel gets a revised look inspired by the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The rear seats get winged headrests, while the existing features such as the single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, heads-up display (HUD) and wireless charger will continue. In short, Maruti Suzuki will give it an enhanced overall value proposition against the increasingly feature-rich rivals.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Safety

On the safety front, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera are expected to carry over from the outgoing model. Expect some additional safety equipment to be added, depending on the variant.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Powertrain

The new Brezza will get a major upgrade on the powertrain front, as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, borrowed from Fronx, will join the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor. The new engine will be available with a new six-speed manual gearbox. The existing engine will continue with manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox options. Also, the SUV is expected to continue with the CNG option as the outgoing model. However, expect the CNG cylinder placement to be similar to the Victoris, in an attempt to save boot space.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Competition

Upon launch, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift will revise its competition with rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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