Maruti Baleno completes five years in India with eight lakh units sold

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has completed five years in India since it was first launched back in 2015. The country's largest car maker on Monday announced that in these five years, over eight lakh units of Baleno have been sold, establishing it as a power player in the premium hatchback segment.

Sold by Maruti Suzuki through its Nexa retail channel, Baleno has sought to offer prospective buyers with a comfortable cabin and confident drive dynamics in a package that makes it a suitable option for both city commutes as well as occasional highway journeys. The company sold 1 lakh units of Baleno by 2016 and catapulted to the five-lakh mark by 2018.

With a BS6 compliant 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine under the hood and the addition of the company's Smart Hybrid technology have further bolstered the prowess of the vehicle.

The option of a CVT transmission - introduced in 2017 - as well as connectivity features which include a seven-inch infotainment screen, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay etc, make Baleno a practical option to choose for many. Maruti says the car has also managed to find many takers because of its looks. "Baleno helped us bring new customers to the Maruti Suzuki family. The bold persona, next generation smart hybrid technology, distinctive liquid-flow design, cutting edge technology features and superior performance makes it a winner," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India. "Baleno is also instrumental in giving recognition to our Nexa channel."

While there are 377 Nexa outlets across 200 cities in the country from where a Baleno can be purchased, the car is also exclusively manufactured in India and exported to overseas markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia. The company says that the popularity of the car extends to these markets as well.

Baleno competes against the likes of Tata Altroz, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza.