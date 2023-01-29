HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Aims To Explore Wider Spectrum Of Greener Fuel Solutions

Maruti Suzuki aims to explore wider spectrum of greener fuel solutions

Maruti Suzuki may be a late entrant in the electric vehicle market, but the automaker is leaving no stones unturned when exploring a broader spectrum of greener fuel solutions, reports PTI. The automaker plans to explore a wide range of greener fuel technologies like hybrids, CNG, bio-CNG, ethanol and electric. Maruti Suzuki CFO Ajay Seth said that the automaker plans to adopt this strategy to support the Indian government's twin objectives of reducing oil imports and achieving net zero by 2070.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2023, 16:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Besides focusing on greener powertrain solutions, Maruti Suzuki is also increasing focus on SUVs.
Besides focusing on greener powertrain solutions, Maruti Suzuki is also increasing focus on SUVs.
Besides focusing on greener powertrain solutions, Maruti Suzuki is also increasing focus on SUVs.
Besides focusing on greener powertrain solutions, Maruti Suzuki is also increasing focus on SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki has been selling CNG iterations of its petrol vehicles for quite some time. Models like Alto, Celerio, WagonR, and S-Presso have been selling in petrol-only and petrol-CNG fuel options across the country for quite a long time. With this strategy, the car brand has established a stronghold in the CNG passenger vehicle segment. Also it has been selling smart hybrids as well. However, it aims to enhance that leverage and penetrate new segments.

Also Read : All-electric Suzuki Jimny confirmed for Europe; will it come to India?

Speaking about the CNG vehicle sales, Maruti Suzuki claimed that while the automaker is fine with the penetration levels at the moment, it is concerned with the abnormally high prices of the fuel. Interestingly, while the CNG price is significantly lower than petrol or diesel, its cost has been upped dramatically in the recent past, putting pressure on CNG vehicle consumers.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Air Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Air Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Blackbird (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 16.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Meanwhile, commenting about the car manufacturer's product strategy, the Maruti Suzuki CFO also noted that the auto company is now looking to claim leadership in the sports utility segment by introducing two new products - Jimny and Fronx- uncovered at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. Both the SUVs have witnessed a pretty good response.

Meanwhile, speaking about the auto company's sales growth outlook, Maruti Suzuki India's executive officer of corporate affairs, Rahul Bharti, said that the demand scenario seems to be healthy as of now. "Industry is yet to come out with a number... what we are thinking is that we should grow faster than the industry," he added.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2023, 16:47 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Fronx electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
44% OFF
Auto Pearl 2-in-1 LCD Display Indicator Sound Alarm Car Reverse Parking Sensor Camera with CCD LED Night Vision Compatible with-Figo Aspire
Rs. 1,899 Rs. 3,399
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki aims to explore wider spectrum of greener fuel solutions
Maruti Suzuki aims to explore wider spectrum of greener fuel solutions
Harley-Davidson to go fully electric
Harley-Davidson to go fully electric
Semiconductor shortage still not over for Maruti Suzuki, reveals key official
Semiconductor shortage still not over for Maruti Suzuki, reveals key official
Bugatti Mistral Roadster lights up streets of Tokyo
Bugatti Mistral Roadster lights up streets of Tokyo
Toyota working on a new dedicated electric car platform
Toyota working on a new dedicated electric car platform

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city