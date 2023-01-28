All-electric Suzuki Jimny confirmed for Europe; will it come to India?

Suzuki Motor Corporation is developing an all-electric Jimny off-roader. The automaker revealed its plans for Carbon Neutrality recently and this includes introducing five new electric offerings starting from FY2024. While one of the models will be the production version of the eVX concept, the other silhouette is distinctly the electric version of the Jimny 3-door.

The Suzuki Jimny Electric will make its way to the European market first, which does prompt a possibility of the model making its way to the Indian market, as a five-door electric off-roader. That said, there’s no confirmation of the model making its way to India just yet.

This would also mean that the Jimny would be revived as a private vehicle for markets like the UK where it is currently sold as a commercial vehicle to meet CO2 regulations. The current offering is powered by the 100 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine. The model comes with 4x4 as standard.

Suzuki in its presentation revealed it plans to bring 5 EVs to the market by 2030 including the production-spec eVX and the Jimny electric

Details on Jimny electric’s launch aren’t known just yet. But the company’s presentation suggests that it will begin the brand’s electric onslaught in the next fiscal. We believe the first model to arrive will be the production version of the eVX concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The Suzuki Jimny electric could follow soon after.

In the same presentation, Suzuki also said that it expects sales to split in Europe by 80:20 with 80 per cent dominated by electric vehicles and 20 per cent contributed by hybrids. The company will follow a more diverse strategy keeping a bunch of powertrain options in its portfolio including petrol, hybrid, electric, CNG, biogas, and ethanol.

Considering Maruti Suzuki will roll out electric vehicles as well in the latter part of the decade, there’s a good chance that the Jimny electric will make its way to India too. The automaker could bring the Jimny 5-door electric not just for India but global markets as well. That said, it will be too early to speculate about launch timelines just yet.

