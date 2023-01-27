Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Fronx and Jimny, two of the upcoming SUVs that are expected to launch later this year, have been clocking record number of bookings since their debut for India's largest carmaker. Both the SUVs were officially unveiled on the inaugural day of the Auto Expo 2023 on January 11. Since then, bookings for Jimny has cross 10,000 while the Fronx has clocked nearly 4,000 units within the last couple of weeks. The duo is expected to bolster Maruti Suzuki's position as one of India's top SUV makers. Maruti already offers popular SUVs like the new generation Brezza and Grand Vitara as part of its refreshed lineup.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "The response has been great, especially for the Jimny, as also for the Fronx...we are getting bookings for the Jimny at the rate of around 1,000 per day. We have so far got over 11,000 orders for Jimny." Maruti had opened bookings for both Jimny and Fronx soon after the duo made debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The two models have accelerated the amount of pending orders Maruti currently has to more than four lakh units amid continuous flow of bookings for its new as well as old models.

Watch: Maruti Jimny 5-door SUV: The Thar rival India was waiting for?

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx compact SUV with two petrol engines and five variants. There is a 1.2-litre unit borrowed from the Baleno. It produces 88 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Then there is the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that produces 98 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 147 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti will be pinning a lot of hope on the Jimny, which has been a massive crowd-puller at the Auto Expo. The SUV is seen as the modern rendition of the iconic Gypsy from the past. Based on a ladder frame chassis, the longer wheelbase of 2,590 mm offers more room for occupants as well as space for luggage. For reference, Mahindra Thar has 145 mm shorter wheelbase despite being a longer and wider SUV than the Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny SUV only with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 103 bhp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The four-wheel drive system will be offered as standard feature on all variants of the SUV.

First Published Date: