HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Fronx Gets 300 Bookings, Jimny Clocking 1,000 Bookings Every Day: Maruti Suzuki

Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Fronx and Jimny, two of the upcoming SUVs that are expected to launch later this year, have been clocking record number of bookings since their debut for India's largest carmaker. Both the SUVs were officially unveiled on the inaugural day of the Auto Expo 2023 on January 11. Since then, bookings for Jimny has cross 10,000 while the Fronx has clocked nearly 4,000 units within the last couple of weeks. The duo is expected to bolster Maruti Suzuki's position as one of India's top SUV makers. Maruti already offers popular SUVs like the new generation Brezza and Grand Vitara as part of its refreshed lineup.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 12:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki showcases Fronx and Jimny alongside at its pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Maruti Suzuki showcases Fronx and Jimny alongside at its pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Maruti Suzuki showcases Fronx and Jimny alongside at its pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Maruti Suzuki showcases Fronx and Jimny alongside at its pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "The response has been great, especially for the Jimny, as also for the Fronx...we are getting bookings for the Jimny at the rate of around 1,000 per day. We have so far got over 11,000 orders for Jimny." Maruti had opened bookings for both Jimny and Fronx soon after the duo made debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The two models have accelerated the amount of pending orders Maruti currently has to more than four lakh units amid continuous flow of bookings for its new as well as old models.

Watch: Maruti Jimny 5-door SUV: The Thar rival India was waiting for?

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx compact SUV with two petrol engines and five variants. There is a 1.2-litre unit borrowed from the Baleno. It produces 88 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Then there is the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that produces 98 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 147 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Aura 2023
1197 cc | Petrol | Diesel | CNG | Manual
₹7 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details

Maruti will be pinning a lot of hope on the Jimny, which has been a massive crowd-puller at the Auto Expo. The SUV is seen as the modern rendition of the iconic Gypsy from the past. Based on a ladder frame chassis, the longer wheelbase of 2,590 mm offers more room for occupants as well as space for luggage. For reference, Mahindra Thar has 145 mm shorter wheelbase despite being a longer and wider SUV than the Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny SUV only with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 103 bhp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The four-wheel drive system will be offered as standard feature on all variants of the SUV.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 12:02 PM IST
TAGS: Jimny Fronx Maruti Suzuki Auto Expo 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 549 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki
Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Toyota opens booking for new Innova Crysta diesel with a new face
Toyota opens booking for new Innova Crysta diesel with a new face
Audi Activesphere Concept EV debuts with AR, pickup bed and off-road capability
Audi Activesphere Concept EV debuts with AR, pickup bed and off-road capability

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city