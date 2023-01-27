HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch In April

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door base variant spotted ahead of launch in April

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is one of the most awaited launches of the year and we got to check out the top-spec variants at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. But off-road enthusiasts are looking forward to the no-frills base variant that allows for a host of modifications. With the launch still a few months away, the base variant of the Jimny 5-door was recently spotted completely undisguised. Here’s a look at what it offers.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 13:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the Jimny will arrive in two variants - Zeta and Alpha - at the time of launch. This is likely the Zeta variant and downgrades are apparent. The alloy wheels have been swapped for 15-inch steel wheels, which are wrapped in 195/80 R15 tyres. The hard case cover for the spare wheel has been swapped for a fabric cover. The Jimny 5-door Zeta variant also skips projector lens headlamps and headlight washers for regular halogen headlamps. The LED DRLs and fog lights have also been given a miss.

Also Read : Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki

The base trim misses out on projector lens and LED DRLs while the alloy wheels have been swapped for 15-inch steel rims
The base trim misses out on projector lens and LED DRLs while the alloy wheels have been swapped for 15-inch steel rims
The base trim misses out on projector lens and LED DRLs while the alloy wheels have been swapped for 15-inch steel rims
The base trim misses out on projector lens and LED DRLs while the alloy wheels have been swapped for 15-inch steel rims

That said, the Jimny 5-door Zeta variant gets body-coloured door handles, electrically adjustable ORVMs and black cladding around the wheel arches for that rugged look. Inside, the cabin continues to sport the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while the seats are upholstered in fabric. Other standard features include steering-mounted controls, a MID unit, a manual HVAC unit, and more.

Power will come from the 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Suzuki's AllGrip AWD will be standard
Power will come from the 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Suzuki's AllGrip AWD will be standard
Power will come from the 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Suzuki's AllGrip AWD will be standard
Power will come from the 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Suzuki's AllGrip AWD will be standard

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Aura 2023
1197 cc | Petrol | Diesel | CNG | Manual
₹7 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details

Power will come from the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol motor tuned for 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter. Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive system will be standard on the off-roader. The new Jimny 5-door is expected to be launched by April this year and the model will be sold via Nexa outlets.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 549 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door base variant spotted ahead of launch in April
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door base variant spotted ahead of launch in April
BMW X1 and iX1 to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
BMW X1 and iX1 to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Variant-wise features explained
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Variant-wise features explained
Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki
Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city