Mahindra XUV700 SUV's low and mid-spec variants get affordable by Rs…

Mahindra XUV700's top-spec variant received a price cut of more than ₹2 lakh last month. Now, the homegrown auto giant has slashed the prices of the low and mid-spec variants of the SUV. In an attempt to boost the appeal of the Mahindra XUV700, the automaker has slashed the pricing of both petrol and diesel-powered low and mid-spec trims of the SUV. The pricing of the low and mid-spec variants of the SUV has been reduced by up to ₹70,000.

Mahindra XUV700: Which variants received price cut

The biggest price cut has been applied to the Mahindra XUV700 SUV's AX5 Diesel AT seven-seater variant, which now comes ₹70,000 cheaper than before. With this price cut, this variant now costs ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra & Mahindra has reduced the pricing of the AX3 Diesel AT seven-seater and AX5 Diesel AT five-seater by ₹20,000. On the other hand, the price of the AX5 Diesel MT seven-seater variant of the Mahindra XUV700 has been reduced by ₹50,000.

Besides the diesel models, Mahindra XUV700's petrol models also have received a price cut. The Mahindra AX5 Petrol MT seven-seater and AX5 Petrol MT seven-seater with ESP now come priced ₹50,000 cheaper than before.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes available with two different engine options. These include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 197 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel motor that puts out 182 bhp maximum power and 450 Nm torque. Both these engines come with a choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Select variants of the SUV get all-wheel drive.ht

The price cuts come at a time when the festive season is knocking on the door, which is considered one of the key seasons for the automakers to post significantly positive sales numbers. With this price cut, the Indian automaker is expecting to see a boost in the sales pace of XUV700.

