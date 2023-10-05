Tata Safari facelift teased with dynamic tail lamp. Check it out

After launching the new-gen Nexon, Tata Motors is preparing to launch the facelifted version of the Safari in the Indian market. The new teaser revealed the rear design of the SUV. It can be seen that Tata has given a sleeker set of tail lamps which are now connected via a lightbar. Apart from this, they also have a welcome function in which the lights play a small animation.

The teaser also reveals a new bumper design and a skid plate. A previous teaser revealed the front look of the Safari facelift. It comes with a design language that is taken from the Curvv concept. So, the split headlamp setup has been revised. The LED Daytime Running Lamps are now slimmer and are connected via a lightbar. Apart from this, the headlamp housing is now positioned vertically. The grille is also new and looks more premium which will help it differentiate from the Harrier. On the sides, there will be a new set of alloy wheels.

The interior is expected to be revamped as well. It is expected to come with a new dashboard design which is expected to be the same one found on the new Harrier. Tata recently teased the dashboard design of the Harrier. It comes with a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display as well. Apart from this, the steering wheel is also new which houses a new digital logo and has a two-spoke design.

Tata will continue to sell the Harrier and Safari with a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is a possibility that Tata will also introduce its new 1.5-litre petrol engine that uses direct-injection technology. It puts out 168 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque.

