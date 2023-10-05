Tata Harrier facelift SUV to get new interior features, reveal fresh teaser

Tata Motors has released a fresh teaser video to give a glimpse inside the cabin of the upcoming Harrier facelift SUV. The carmaker, which will also launch the facelift avatar of the Safari SUV along with 2023 Harrier, will open the bookings for both the SUVs from tomorrow, October 6. Tata Motors is expected to launch the Harrier facelift and Safari facelift SUVs later this month. Here is a quick look at what the new Harrier SUV will offer on the inside when it hits the road.

Tata Harrier facelift: Interior features

Tata Motors has shared a teaser video of the Harrier facelift SUV's new-look cabin. The short video reveals the new infotainment screen and the new digital instrument cluster. The new Harrier will also come with the backlit steering wheel with Tata Motors' logo as shown in the teaser. However, it is not clear if the mounted controls on the steering will also get illumination.

Besides the driver display, Tata Motors has revealed the updated touchscreen infotainment system which made its debut in the facelift versions of Tata Nexon and Nexon EV. The dashboard will come with ambient lighting promising a more youthful vibe inside the cabin of the new Harrier.

Tata Harrier facelift: Design updates

On the outside, the Harrier facelift SUV will come with a new front face. Teaser and spy shots have already revealed key elements in design of the upcoming SUV. These include an updated grille flanked by vertically split headlight setup and LED DRLs stretched across the bonnet. The main headlamp housing is new and is now positioned vertically. At the sides, the Harrier SUV will sit on a set of redesigned alloy wheels. At the rear, the Harrier is expected to get the same connected light bar feature that Safari will come with.

Tata Harrier facelift: Engine, transmission

The Harrier SUV is expected to be launched with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is likely to come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is a possibility that Tata will also introduce its new 1.5-litre petrol engine that uses direct-injection technology. It puts out 168 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque.

When launched, Tata Harrier will have its task cut out against compact diesel SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos - the leaders in the segment. It remains to be seen if the new Harrier can turn around the SUV's market share before its electric version hits Indian roads by early next year.

