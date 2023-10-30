New Safari comes with a host of design updates and fresh features
With this, the Safari has re-energised its competition with several SUVs in the segment
One of these rivalling SUVs is Mahindra Scorpio N that was launched alongside the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV
Tata Safari facelift is available at price ranging between ₹16.19 lakh and ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Mahindra Scorpio N comes priced between ₹13.26 lakh and ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom)
Dimensionally, Tata Safari facelift is longer and wider than Scorpio N, but the latter comes taller and has a longer wheelbase
Scorpio N is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor available with options of six-speed manual and automatic gearbox
New Safari comes powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is available with options of six-speed manual and automatic gearbox
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV churns out 172 bhp power and 370 Nm torque
The new Tata Safari generates 168 bhp power and 350 Nm torque