Tata Safari facelift has been launched as a well capable premium SUV

Published Oct 30, 2023

New Safari comes with a host of design updates and fresh features

With this, the Safari has re-energised its competition with several SUVs in the segment

One of these rivalling SUVs is Mahindra Scorpio N that was launched alongside the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV

Tata Safari facelift is available at price ranging between 16.19 lakh and 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Scorpio N comes priced between 13.26 lakh and 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

Dimensionally, Tata Safari facelift is longer and wider than Scorpio N, but the latter comes taller and has a longer wheelbase

Scorpio N is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor available with options of six-speed manual and automatic gearbox

New Safari comes powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is available with options of six-speed manual and automatic gearbox

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV churns out 172 bhp power and 370 Nm torque

The new Tata Safari generates 168 bhp power and 350 Nm torque
