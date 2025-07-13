Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX variant explained: Features, price and engine

Mahindra XUV 3XO range has been updated with the arrival of the new XUV 3XO RevX variant, launched as a value-for-money option for customers looking for a fashionable and feature-loaded option in the subcompact SUV space. Priced from ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), RevX variant gets cosmetic updates, technology additions, and increased appeal with the availability of several variants and engine options. Here's a closer look at what the RevX lineup offers across its three trims.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX adds new mid-variants to the SUV's lineup packed with more features at an attractive price point

The XUV 3XO RevX edition is available with two 1.2-litre petrol engines: one naturally aspirated and one turbocharged, paired with either a manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The lineup is divided into three variants — RevX M, RevX M (O), and the top-spec RevX A — allowing customers to choose based on their performance and feature preferences.

Mahindra is also offering the RevX series in five body colours: Stealth Black, Everest White, Nebula Blue, Tango Red, and Galaxy Grey, giving buyers a wide palette of choices for personalization.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX: M

The base RevX M could be a cost leader of the three models, but doesn't skimp on safety and necessary tech. It has six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard, which provides a solid safety platform. The outside has LED daytime running lamps together with halogen projector headlamps, and electrically adjustable ORVMs are also a convenience feature.

On the inside, the cabin receives black leatherette trim, rear air conditioning vents, and a height-adjustable driver seat for improved comfort. Infotainment is taken care of by a 10.25-inch touchscreen system supported by four speakers. Sourced with 16-inch steel wheels, the RevX M is all about offering core features to customers without breaking the bank for premium extras.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX: M (O)

The mid-range RevX M (O) takes the M version a step further with one significant addition to the cabin experience — a single-pane electric sunroof. It's a small improvement, but significant enough to entice buyers who prioritize an open-air experience.

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX: A

Sitting at the top of the RevX range, the RevX A is loaded with a premium feel and features that match those in more expensive segments. It gets a panoramic sunroof and 16-inch alloy wheels, giving it a commanding and premium look. The lighting arrangement is also improved with LED projector headlamps, and convenience items such as cruise control, wireless charging, and roof rails contribute to its usability.

Inside, it boasts a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and AdrenoX connected technology, along with dual-zone climate control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a reverse parking camera, and a six-speaker sound system. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enhancing in-car connectivity. Finishing touches include electrically foldable ORVMs and a rear spoiler. This top-spec variant is clearly tailored for tech-savvy, comfort-focused buyers looking for a premium, well-equipped experience in a compact footprint.

