Mahindra has now launched the compact SUV in South African market
It is priced in R254,999 in South Africa, which translates to about ₹12.16 lakh
The Mahindra compact SUV is priced from ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India
It will compete with other made-in-India SUVs in South Africa including Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite
The exported SUV is available only with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine
The India-spec SUV gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine too, which is not available in the export-spec model
The South African model gets an all-black interior theme
Other features remain same as the India-spec Mahindra XUV 3XO
The SUV is available in 8 variants, ranging from MX7 to AX7L