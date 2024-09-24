Mahindra XUV 3XO has grabbed quite some attention in Indian market since its launch

Mahindra has now launched the compact SUV in South African market

It is priced in R254,999 in South Africa, which translates to about 12.16 lakh

The Mahindra compact SUV is priced from 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India

It will compete with other made-in-India SUVs in South Africa including Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite

The exported SUV is available only with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

The India-spec SUV gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine too, which is not available in the export-spec model

The South African model gets an all-black interior theme

Other features remain same as the India-spec Mahindra XUV 3XO

The SUV is available in 8 variants, ranging from MX7 to AX7L
