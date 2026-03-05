Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra Vision S SUV, Scorpio N pickup and Thar facelift spotted testing

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 05 Mar 2026, 10:26 am
  • Mahindra has been spotted testing three upcoming models in Manali: the Vision S-based SUV, a Scorpio N pickup, and a camouflaged Thar facelift.

While the Scorpio pickup has been seen before, the Vision S-based SUV is still a relatively new addition to the brand’s upcoming product pipeline. (Image Credit: Deepesh Kumar)
Mahindra seems to be working on multiple new products for the Indian market, and three of them have now been spotted testing together in Manali. The convoy included a prototype of the upcoming Vision S-based SUV, a Scorpio N-based pickup truck, and a camouflaged Thar test vehicle.

A video shared online show the vehicles parked together in the hill town, suggesting Mahindra was carrying out high-altitude testing. While the Scorpio pickup has been seen before, the Vision S-based SUV is still a relatively new addition to the brand’s upcoming product pipeline.

Vision S-based SUV

The SUV based on the Vision S concept is expected to slot into Mahindra’s range between the XUV3XO and the Scorpio N. The test vehicle seen in the latest images appears to carry forward the upright and squared-off proportions that were visible on the concept version.

Unlike the Scorpio N, this model will not use a ladder-frame chassis. Instead, it is expected to be built on Mahindra’s NU_IQ platform, which will underpin a new generation of vehicles from the brand.

Mahindra has not revealed engine details yet. However, the production model could use the same petrol and diesel options that are currently available with the XUV3XO. There is also a possibility that an electric version could be introduced at a later stage.

Mahindra Thar facelift

The convoy also included a Thar test vehicle with camouflage on the front and rear sections. This suggests Mahindra is working on another update for the off-road SUV.

The company recently introduced a minor revision for the Thar, which brought small changes to the grille and a few other exterior details. The latest test mule indicates that further updates could be under development.

Mahindra Scorpio N pickup

Also spotted was a pickup truck based on the Scorpio N. Unlike the Vision S SUV, this vehicle appears to still be at a relatively early stage of development.

The test vehicle was largely covered and appeared to be using temporary lighting units, which are usually seen on early prototypes. Once launched, the model will enter the lifestyle pickup segment currently occupied by vehicles such as the Toyota Hilux.

Mahindra has not confirmed launch timelines for these vehicles yet, but the fact that they were seen testing together suggests development work is moving forward.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2026, 10:26 am IST
