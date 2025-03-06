In pics: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S arrives in India
- The Ducati Panigale V4 does not get any changes to the engine. It continues to come with a 1,103cc, V4 engine which Ducati calls Desmosedici Stradale.
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 has gone on sale in the Indian market. It comes to India in two variants - Standard and S. They are priced at ₹29.99 lakh and ₹36.50 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The motorcycles are imported to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) method, and the initial batch has already been sold out. Authorized dealerships will now commence the delivery of motorcycles to customers who have made reservations.
The revised dashboard features a 6.9-inch display with an 8:3 aspect ratio, providing enhanced readability without obstructing the driver's view through the windshield when installed within the fairing.
The protective glass utilizes Optical Bonding technology to maintain clarity against a black backdrop, even in bright daylight. Furthermore, a new track display has been added, which can showcase information on G-meter readings, power and torque output, and lean angle.
Suspension responsibilities are managed by third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NPX/TTX suspension systems. The hydraulic valve speed has been enhanced to provide improved performance both on the road and on the racetrack. Braking functions are handled by lighter Brembo Hypure front brake calipers. Additionally, a Race eCBS system has been developed through a collaboration between Bosch and Ducati.
The ergonomics have been improved to offer increased space for the rider. This enhancement has been achieved by redesigning the fuel tank. Furthermore, the footrests have been moved 10 mm inward compared to the current Panigale V4, which not only raises ground clearance but also allows the rider to place their feet and legs more centrally, thus improving aerodynamic efficiency.
The chassis has also seen significant updates. Changes have been implemented to the front frame, and a new double-sided swingarm has been introduced. Although some may prefer the single-sided swingarm, Ducati has chosen a hollow design for the new swingarm to achieve weight reduction.
This revised swingarm design has enabled the positioning of the silencer beneath the engine. Furthermore, it has enhanced stiffness, resulting in the front frame being 3.47 kg lighter than that of the previous generation.
The 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is now Euro5+ compliant and puts out 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard.
The fuel tank is also new. It has a diamond shape and has been carved out to make more space for the rider to grip the tank under hard braking.
First Published Date: 06 Mar 2025, 16:42 PM IST
