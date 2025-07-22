HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup To Be Unveiled Soon. Here's What To Expect

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup to be unveiled soon. Here's what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Jul 2025, 10:05 am
The Mahindra Scorpio N based pickup is part of Mahindra's aggressive product plan that already has updated versions of the Thar, XUV700, and BE range of electric vehicles

One of the major product unveiling from Mahindra in 2023 was the Global Pik Up, which is a lifestyle pickup truck based on the automaker's Scorpio-N SUV that has witnessed pretty good response since launch. Despite the automaker's presence in the pickup truck segment with Scorpio pickup, it has never been highlighted so far. However, Mahindra is aiming big with the Global Pik Up.
The Indian vehicle maker, Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to widen its utility vehicle range with a new pickup model based on the Mahindra Scorpio N platform. Riding on the success of the brand in the off-road SUV space, the new model will serve both lifestyle buyers and commercial customers. To be made available in several variants, such as a double-cab and single-cab design, the Scorpio N-based pickup is likely to combine Mahindra's off-road heritage with practical functionality.

This new offering is part of Mahindra's aggressive product plan that already has updated versions of the Thar, XUV700, and BE range of electric vehicles. Although a formal launch is pending, anticipation runs high given the recent direction in design and technology at Mahindra.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Design

Latest spied images of the forthcoming Scorpio N-based pickup have indicated that it will abide by Mahindra's aggressive and bulging design philosophy. Even though its production model has not officially been unveiled yet, it will probably retain strong similarity with the Scorpio N SUV but will include significant structural updates for greater utility. Double-cab design implies focus on lifestyle buyers who desire passenger comfort without compromising load-hauling capacity.

Also Read : Watch: Mahindra XUV700 facelift spotted once again

Design improvements may be in the guise of a redesigned front grille, utilitarian bumpers, rollover protection bar high-mounted, and a spacious loading bay. A shark-fin antenna suggests contemporary inputs, while practical steel wheels and halogen tail-lamps suggest emphasis on durability and cost-effectiveness—particularly in lower models.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Features

Though the final list of features is not out, Mahindra has already raised expectations with the Scorpio N and the concept pickup unveiled above. The concept model revealed progressive tech like Level 2 ADAS, numerous airbags, 5G network connectivity, trailer sway control, and fatigue alert systems.

For the production variant, Mahindra can follow a more pragmatic route, providing high-end items on top versions but keeping bottom trims basic and economical. Core safety equipment and infotainment will find their way into the final product, as well as Mahindra's 4Xplor 4WD system on certain models for serious off-road ability.

Also watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N Pik Up Concept vehicle breaks cover #shorts

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Powertrain

Powertrain-wise, the Scorpio N-based pickup should borrow its mechanicals from the Scorpio N and Thar. These likely consist of Mahindra's 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines. Transmission options should feature a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive available.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2025, 10:05 am IST

