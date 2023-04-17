Mahindra Thar, XUV300, Bolero SUVs offered with heavy discounts. Check details

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering huge discounts on some of its flagship SUVs in April. The carmaker has announced benefits worth more than ₹50,000 this month, depending on the model one picks. Mahindra is offering such discounts on models like Thar, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo SUVs and Marazzo MPV. The carmaker has not included models like XUV700, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and XUV400 as part of the benefit scheme this month.

The biggest discount offered by Mahindra is for the XUV300 and Bolero Neo SUVs. The discounts go up to ₹52,000. The benefits include cash discount, exchange bonus and free accessory pack as well. Here is a look at which model gets discount in April and by how much.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo, which is the more urban version of its best-selling SUV Bolero, is available with discounts of up to ₹48,000 this month. Among the benefits, Bolero Neo buyers can avail cash discount of up to ₹36,000. They can also opt for an accessory package worth ₹12,000. Mahindra Bolero Neo buyers will also be eligible to get exchange discount of up to ₹25,000 on select variants.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra is offering discounts on three variants of the three-row SUV. The benefits will be available with the B4, B6 and B6(O) variants. The B4 variant gets cash discount worth ₹6,856 besides free accessories worth ₹15,000. The B6 variant gets similar offer of free accessories along with cash discount worth ₹10,000. The top-end B6(O) variant gets cash discounts of up to ₹37,400 besides free accessories worth ₹15,000.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra is offering discounts on the diesel variants of the sub-compact SUV. It is being offered with cash discount worth up to ₹40,000 besides free accessory package worth ₹12,000. The overall discount on Mahindra XUV300 this month is similar to that of Bolero SUV and goes up to ₹52,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

The three-row MPV from the carmaker is also offered with heavy discounts in April. Mahindra is offering cash discount of up to ₹30,020 on the MPV. It is also offering free accessories worth ₹10,000 along with the model this month.

