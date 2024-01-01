SUVs propel Mahindra to post 24% sales growth in December

Mahindra on Monday announced that it sold 35,171 SUVs in December 2023, registering a 28 per cent growth compared to the same month a year ago when it sold 28,333 units in December 2022. This emphasises the rapidly rising demand for SUVs across India. Mahindra also claimed that in 2023, it sold a total of 333,764 SUVs between April and December 2023, up by 29 per cent from 257,849 units recorded in the same period of 2022.

The homegrown car manufacturer further said that it sold 35,174 units of passenger vehicles in India in December 2023. This marked a 24 per cent year-on-year growth for the automaker as it sold 28,445 passenger vehicles in the country in December 2022. Mahindra also claimed that it sold 333,777 units of passenger vehicles in India between April and December last year, marking a 28 per cent growth compared to the same period of 2022, when it registered 259,858 units.

Speaking about the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said that its SUV business witnessed healthy growth over the last year. “In December, we sold a total of 35,171 SUVs, a healthy growth of 24 per cent over last year. We continued to face some supply challenges on select parts. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate these challenges going forward," Nakra further added.

Mahindra currently sells a wide range of SUVs in India including popular models like Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar, XUV300, XUV700, Bolero Neo etc. Besides selling petrol and diesel-powered SUVs in India, Mahindra also sells electric cars in the country. The Mahindra XUV400 comes as a pure electric version of the XUV300 compact SUV. The Mahindra XUV400 competes with rivals like Tata Nexon and MG ZS EV.

