Why Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio N and Thar got a price hike?

Mahindra recently increased the prices of its SUVs.
Mahindra has hiked the prices because of the rising production costs
Depending on the variant, the XUV700 has seen a price hike of up to ₹57,000 on some variants.
The price of few variants has been decreased by up to ₹21,000
Prices of all variants of Thar SUV have also been increased by up to ₹35,000
The price of the Thar SUV now starts from ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Scorpio N gets a price hike of up to ₹40,000
The price now starts at ₹13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.
The prices of the Scorpio Classic have also been hiked by up to ₹40,000
It is now priced between ₹13.25 lakh and ₹17.35 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom