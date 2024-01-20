Why Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio N and Thar got a price hike?

Mahindra recently increased the prices of its SUVs.

Mahindra has hiked the prices because of the rising production costs

Depending on the variant, the XUV700 has seen a price hike of up to 57,000 on some variants. 

The price of few variants has been decreased by up to 21,000

Prices of all variants of Thar SUV have also been increased by up to 35,000

The price of the Thar SUV now starts from 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scorpio N gets a price hike of up to 40,000

The price now starts at  13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

The prices of the Scorpio Classic have also been hiked by up to 40,000

It is now priced between 13.25 lakh and 17.35 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
