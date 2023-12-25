Mahindra Thar SUV for 700? Anand Mahindra reacts to Noida boy's viral video

Mahindra Thar SUV continues to garner a lot of attention, even among small children. A recent video of a small boy in Noida, Uttar Pradesh has once again shown the craze generated by the lifestyle SUV across India. The video, in which the boy is engaged in a conversation with his father, has gone viral with the boy's wish to get the SUV for just ₹700. The video triggered hilarious reactions from netizens on social media, including Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman at Mahindra and Mahindra.

The video, which is about one minute 30 seconds long, shows the boy egging his father to get him a Mahindra SUV. The child, named Cheeku Yadav, believes that the Thar and XUV700 SUVs are similar models and that they can be bought for just ₹700. He remains confident despite his father trying to explain the difference between the two SUVs and that the prices of both are much higher than he believes them to be.

The video quickly went viral on social media prompting hilarious response to this adorable father-son conversation. Several netizen requested Anand Mahindra to fulfil the boy's wish. Mahindra, in his own style, responded to the boy's video and showered love for him. He wrote, “My friend Sooni Taraporevala sent me this saying ‘I love Cheeku!’ So I watched some of his posts on Instagram and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim and sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we'd be bankrupt pretty soon."

Several netizens suggested Anand Mahindra to gift a Thar SUV to the boy when he turns 18 years, or gift him a toy version of the model. Some even proposed business plans. One of the users wrote, "Idea for you Anand Mahindra ji. You can take out a lucky draw through people who book their XUV700 by paying ₹700. Winner gets the XUV700 while your company will definitely get the value of the car collected through this draw. And if you collect more then donate the extra." However, Mahindra dodged these requests.

Mahindra Thar is a lifestyle off-road SUV that comes at a starting price of ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha SUVs in its segment. The carmaker also plans to launch a five-door version of Thar next year.

