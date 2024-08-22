Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV in mind? Key technology & technical highlights to know

Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in India on August 15, which was one of the biggest automotive events of 2024. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is basically a Thar five-door, an elongated version of the SUV, which was so far available in a three-door guise. With this launch, the homegrown automobile giant aims to grab a larger chunk of the rapidly bulging SUV market in India, where Mahindra is already a major player.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx challenges the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha five-door. Besides that, the Thar Roxx is expected to snatch away some numbers from other SUVs as well. The newly launched Thar five-door comes as an upmarket lifestyle off-roader with much better features and comfort on offer compared to the Thar three-door. Also, the all-new five-door Mahindra SUV offers better practicality and has more technological and technical upgrades over its three-door sibling.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key technological and technical highlights of the newly launched Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV.