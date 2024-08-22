Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV in mind? Key technology & technical highlights to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in India on August 15, which was one of the biggest automotive events of 2024. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is basically a Thar five-door, an elongated version of the SUV, which was so far available in a three-door guise. With this launch, the homegrown automobile giant aims to grab a larger chunk of the rapidly bulging SUV market in India, where Mahindra is already a major player.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx challenges the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha five-door. Besides that, the Thar Roxx is expected to snatch away some numbers from other SUVs as well. The newly launched Thar five-door comes as an upmarket lifestyle off-roader with much better features and comfort on offer compared to the Thar three-door. Also, the all-new five-door Mahindra SUV offers better practicality and has more technological and technical upgrades over its three-door sibling.
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key technological and technical highlights of the newly launched Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is underpinned by the automaker's M_Glyde architecture, which is claimed to be built with high-strength steel. The automaker claims the chassis is high on torsional stiffness and light on weight. Mahindra also claims that Thar Roxx's platform sets a new benchmark for comfort and strength. The OEM claims Thar Roxx's underpinning ensures better handling and driving dynamics.
Mahindra Thar Roxx promises the highest wheelbase in the segment at 2,850 mm. Dimensionally, the Thar five-door SUV measures 4,428 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width and has a height of 1,923 mm. The Thar Roxx comes with a track width of 1,580 mm. It has an approach angle of 41.7 degree and departure angle of 36.1 degree. The five-seater SUV also comes promising a 650 mm of water wading capability.
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with Level 2 ADAS, which comprises 10 different safety features ensuring safe driving. The Level 2 ADAs suite onboard Thar Roxx gets features like forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.
Mahindra Thar Rox gets 360-degree surround view amera system, which allows the driver to see front, rear and sides of the SUV, allowing him or her to drive the vehicle safety. This features ensures better manoeuvring of the vehicle specially in congested spaces.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets an electronic locking differential (ELD) which is finding an increasing penetration in modern off-roading vehicles. Mahindra claims that the Thar Roxx is the first SUV by any Indian automaker in the country to get this technology. The electronic locking differential ensures power distribution to all four wheels in microseconds, enhances traction during driving through treacherous terrains and results in minimum wheel spin even on the trickiest surfaces, which means ELD ensures better grip on the ground leading to more driving safety.
Mahindra Thar five-door comes with multiple drive modes, focused on different types of terrains. This technology modifies the drivetrain and powertrain's power delivery to wheels according to the terrain on which the vehicle is being driven. The Snow, Mud and Sand modes under the Thar Roxx's 4XPLOR Terrain modes combined with the ELD ensure capable offroading, while the Zip and Zoom drive modes are focused on city driving.
Thar Roxx comes equipped with Intelliturn technology, which enables the SUV to navigate tight u-turns as and when required, claims Mahindra. The technology can be turned on by just toggling a switch. This advanced technology-driven feature can be a highly useful tool during offroading.
Another key technology-aided feature of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is Crawlsmart, which detects obstacles and automatically adjusts throttle response to provide the optimum required power to the wheels. This technology can be another highly useful feature while ascending steep climbs on rocky terrains.