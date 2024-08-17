HT Auto
Review In Pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx Takes Direct Aim At Family Oriented Suvs

Review in pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx takes direct aim at family-oriented SUVs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 09:51 AM
While essentially being the Thar, the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers a conventional five-door setup, more space in the cabin and an updated feature list. D
Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched in the Indian car market, three years after Thar three-door SUV touched down and took off on its success journey. But while Thar enjoys a cult status in the Indian automotive scene, it has always been regarded as an impractical option for the family man, or woman. Thar Roxx is looking to change exactly that.
Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx has grown in dimensions from all sides, compared to the Mahindra Thar. It is now well over 4 meters in length, allowing for a longer wheelbase and hence the addition of the two doors for back-seat passengers. The Roxx also gets an all-new alloy design on the 19-inch wheels.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx gets fairly large windows while the handle for the rear two doors are mounted higher up. The rear quarter glass is now triangular.
Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Thar Roxx
While still retaining the iconic face of the Thar, the Thar Roxx sports elements which are incorporated to give it some degree of distinction. Whether it works, or does not, will depend on individual perspectives and perceptions.
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
The rear profile of Thar Roxx is near similar to that of Thar, save for the updated LED tail lights here.
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
The Thar Roxx has a very airy cabin and that is largely thanks to the sunroof at the top, light-coloured upholstery everywhere and fairly decent-sized windows on the doors.
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
Best for two but fairly spacious for even three, the rear-seats of Thar Roxx may not be class-leading among mid-size SUVs but sure is impressive for an off-road vehicle in this category of options.
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
The attention to details from Mahindra on the Thar Roxx makes the very limited storage space in the vehicle stand out as a jarring drawback. These door pockets are big enough for only smartphones at best.
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
The Thar Roxx gets a wireless charging pad as well as a high-powered Type-C charging points and conventional USB ports.
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume. But in our test unit, the button to operate it often malfunctioned.
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx
Thar Roxx comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol motor and the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both of these come with manual and six-speed torque converter transmission units but while the 4x4 is only reserved for the diesel version. The diesel engine is also in two state of tunes and comes with Rear-Wheel Drive system as well. 
Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Our Thar test unit was the diesel with the automatic gearbox and it is instantly evident that there are mechanical updates here as well. Despite its bigger proportions, it now drives better in terms of stability and power buildup while a high drive position further helps its case.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar Roxx Thar Roxx Thar

