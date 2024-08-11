Mahindra Thar Roxx: Interior officially revealed

Mahindra is pulling out all the stops for the upcoming Thar Roxx. Like a seasoned poker player strategically revealing their hand, the automaker has unveiled another glimpse into the vehicle's interior just days days before its launch on August 15, 2024. The latest teaser of the Mahindra Thar Roxx showcases a sophisticated blend of ruggedness and refinement.

Key features glimpsed include a soft-touch dashboard with contrasting yellow stitching, a panoramic sunroof for celestial views, and cruise control for relaxed highway journeys. The Thar Roxx will also boast an electronically locking rear differential for enhanced off-road capability, ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control, and leather upholstery.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Exterior

Earlier, Mahindra has released a teaser showcasing the exterior of Thar Roxx showcasing just how radically different it is compared to the three door Thar model. It is at the front end where some of the most dramatic changes can be noted. The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a new six-slot grille and its bumper is now body-coloured, replacing the older black one.

The design of the headlights, too, has been all-new from ground-up - the circular LED projectors and separate C-shaped LED daytime running lights represent a major step up over the somewhat lacklustre arrangement used earlier.

Viewing from the sides, the Mahindra Thar Roxx gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels; the lower variants will still have steel wheels but now come with wheel covers. Another nice touch is how the rear door handle has been relocated to the C-pillar – giving this SUV a much cleaner side profile. Moving to the back, the redesigning of the taillights brings freshness to the overall look.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engines

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be powered by the same engine lineup as the Thar, XUV700, and Scorpio N. Translation: customers can expect two engines—a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel and a 2.0-liter Stallion turbo-petrol.

Both of them will also feature multiple states of tune for power to suit different driving preferences. These are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

