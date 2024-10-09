Why this Mahindra Thar Roxx costs more than a crore?

Mahindra has just sold a Thar Roxx for ₹1.31 crore.
This is because it carried 001 VIN number
The Thar Roxx VIN 001 was recently handed over to its owner, Aakash Minda, who took home the SUV after placing the highest bid.
Notably, Aakash also placed the highest bid for the Mahindra Thar 3-door in 2020 and took home the first-ever example for an auction amount of ₹1.11 crore
Minda won the online auction outbidding 20 active bidders during the process.
The auction saw over 10,980 registrations, twice as high when compared to that for the Thar 3-door, which saw about 5,500 registrations.
Aakash has opted for the Nebula Blue paint scheme on his Thar Roxx and the special SUV also gets an exclusive badge signed by Anand Mahindra
Proceeds from the auction have been donated to the Naandi Foundation.
Deliveries will begin from October 12 for the masses