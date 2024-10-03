Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings open, deliveries start on Dushhera

Bookings for Mahindra Thar Roxx are now open at the manufacturer's website and authorized dealerships. Deliveries for Mahindra Roxx will start on Dushhera which is October 12. The starting price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), reaching up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the higher-end models.

The process for booking a Mahindra Thar Roxx is pretty simple. Customers need to head over to Mahindra Thar Roxx's product page and hit ‘Configure Now’. Then they need to sign up by providing the phone number, full name, email address, state of the dealership and the name of the dealership. The next step is to configure the Thar Roxx and enter Pan card/Tan card or Aadhar card details and verify the ID. The final step is to pay the booking amount.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: