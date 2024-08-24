Mahindra Thar Roxx: Quick review

In terms of design of the Thar Roxx, people have well accepted it. The same cannot be said for the name though.
The interior is finished in white becuase of which it gets dirty quite quickly.
There is good amount of kneeroom and headroom so the occupants will be quite happy with the space.
There are not a lot of storage options but the quality of fit and finish is very good.
Thar Roxx is offered with a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine. They are offered in two states of tune.
Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. There is 4x4 and RWD versions on offer.
Power delivery is quite impressive and the gearbox is smooth as well.
Mahindra has improved the ride quality of the Thar Roxx as well.
There are plethora of features such as panoramic sunroof, digital cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, LED lighting and much more.